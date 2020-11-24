Decades of work, and half a dose of fortune, drove Oxford vaccine success
A matter of trial and error as university vaccinologists believe they have found a 90% effective Covid-19 vaccine
24 November 2020 - 20:20
It took Oxford University’s brightest minds decades of work to give them the expertise to develop a Covid-19 vaccine. In the end, it was a momentary error — and a dose of good fortune — that carried them over the line.
The Oxford vaccinologists were exhilarated on Monday when drugmaker AstraZeneca, with whom they developed the shot, announced that it could be about 90% effective, citing data from late-stage trials...
