Decades of work, and half a dose of fortune, drove Oxford vaccine success

A matter of trial and error as university vaccinologists believe they have found a 90% effective Covid-19 vaccine

It took Oxford University’s brightest minds decades of work to give them the expertise to develop a Covid-19 vaccine. In the end, it was a momentary error — and a dose of good fortune — that carried them over the line.



The Oxford vaccinologists were exhilarated on Monday when drugmaker AstraZeneca, with whom they developed the shot, announced that it could be about 90% effective, citing data from late-stage trials...