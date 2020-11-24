World

Getting the carbon price right is the best way to combat climate change

The US, EU and Asia’s China, Japan and South Korea have all pledged to cut emissions to ‘net zero’

24 November 2020 - 20:20 By Susanna Twidale and Kate Abnett

Can you put a price on pollution? Some of the world’s biggest economies are doing just that as they wrestle with how to make good on grand pledges to tame planet-warming emissions.

Matters are coming to a head...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 50,000 deaths and counting: how Britain bungled its Covid-19 response World
  2. Decades of work, and half a dose of fortune, drove Oxford vaccine success World
  3. VR laughs all the way to the bank as finance sector embraces digital offices World
  4. Getting the carbon price right is the best way to combat climate change World
  5. Eye on the world – November 25 2020 World

Latest Videos

Criminal charge to be laid against Zuma after state capture commission walkout
Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervene

Related articles

  1. Pipe dreams leave US energy firms caught in climate trap World
  2. Britain to ban new petrol cars by 2030 on road to net zero emissions news
  3. VISHWAS SATGAR | Party politicians fiddle about with climate change while SA ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. Global CO2 emissions show biggest ever drop in first half of 2020 Sci-Tech
X