Getting the carbon price right is the best way to combat climate change
The US, EU and Asia’s China, Japan and South Korea have all pledged to cut emissions to ‘net zero’
24 November 2020 - 20:20
Can you put a price on pollution? Some of the world’s biggest economies are doing just that as they wrestle with how to make good on grand pledges to tame planet-warming emissions.
Matters are coming to a head...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.