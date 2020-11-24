VR laughs all the way to the bank as finance sector embraces digital offices

Bankers and traders join gamers in exploiting the wonders and convenience of this technology

Once the preserve of gamers, virtual reality (VR) has been seized on by the financial sector as a way of enlivening home working for lonely traders or isolated executives and replicating real-world sales, networking or training events.



With 90% of employees at some of the world’s biggest financial firms now working at home due to a resurgence in coronavirus infections, more and more companies are experimenting with VR...