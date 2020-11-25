Biden’s foreign policy picks signal US is back for global business
President elect signals desire to export global and moral leadership after Trump’s isolationism
25 November 2020 - 20:26
Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Joe Biden’s nominee for US ambassador to the UN, has promised a new approach to one of the top jobs in American foreign policy: “gumbo diplomacy”.
Thomas-Greenfield described her experience of sharing Cajun cooking during her 35-year career in the foreign service as “my way of breaking down barriers, connecting with people, and starting to see each other on a human level”...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.