Biden’s foreign policy picks signal US is back for global business

President elect signals desire to export global and moral leadership after Trump’s isolationism

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Joe Biden’s nominee for US ambassador to the UN, has promised a new approach to one of the top jobs in American foreign policy: “gumbo diplomacy”.



Thomas-Greenfield described her experience of sharing Cajun cooking during her 35-year career in the foreign service as “my way of breaking down barriers, connecting with people, and starting to see each other on a human level”...