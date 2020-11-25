World

Biden’s foreign policy picks signal US is back for global business

President elect signals desire to export global and moral leadership after Trump’s isolationism

25 November 2020 - 20:26 By Katrina Manson

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Joe Biden’s nominee for US ambassador to the UN, has promised a new approach to one of the top jobs in American foreign policy: “gumbo diplomacy”.

Thomas-Greenfield described her experience of sharing Cajun cooking during her 35-year career in the foreign service as “my way of breaking down barriers, connecting with people, and starting to see each other on a human level”...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ‘Unbearable grief’: Meghan breaks taboo and reveals miscarriage World
  2. He’s a Covid-19 vaccine whizz, but has no place to call home World
  3. Biden’s foreign policy picks signal US is back for global business World
  4. The west has emboldened Egypt’s repressive regime World
  5. Eye on the world – November 26 2020 World

Latest Videos

White man in lycra assaulted by dozens of EFF supporters in Brackenfell
Criminal charge to be laid against Zuma after state capture commission walkout

Related articles

  1. Trump administration gives green light to proceed with Biden transition World
  2. 'No more bullying': fresh start to US-Mexico relations eyed under Biden World
  3. LIVE | 'I campaigned as a Democrat, but I will govern as an American ... World
X