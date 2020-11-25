He’s a Covid-19 vaccine whizz, but has no place to call home
Scientist Nowras Rahhal is among the world’s 10 million stateless people, many of whom live on society’s fringes
25 November 2020 - 20:27
Ask scientist Nowras Rahhal about his cutting-edge work on a Covid-19 vaccine and he is eager to explain the complexities, but ask him where he comes from and he struggles for words.
Rahhal, who moved to Germany two years ago from Syria’s war-shattered capital Damascus, is stateless, meaning no country recognises him as a citizen...
