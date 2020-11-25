World

The west has emboldened Egypt’s repressive regime

ANALYSIS | Egypt’s Western allies say its stability is vital, but do nothing to help it become democratic and prosperous

25 November 2020 - 20:26 By Financial Times

After a seven-year campaign to crush any form of critical debate, the Egyptian regime has again stepped up its ruthless offensive against civil society.

Over five days, security forces arrested three senior members of the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights (EIPR), the country’s most prominent human rights organisation. Their apparent crime was to host a meeting of 13 western diplomats, including the ambassadors of Germany and France, and the number two from the British embassy, to discuss human rights...

