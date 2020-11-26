Cambodians turn to old friends to fight Covid – magic scarecrows

A centuries-old tradition is a trusted weapon against evil spirits and disease

Cambodian villager Ek Chan has avoided the novel coronavirus so far without masks or social distancing but rather the scarecrows she has made to keep the deadly virus at bay.



Ek Chan’s two scarecrows, known locally as “Ting Mong”, guard the gate of her house in Kandal province near the capital Phnom Penh, giving her peace of mind...