Damage the Earth, damage your brand: palm oil firms face financial fallout

Companies trading in or using the product could collectively lose up to $10bn in reputational and market risks

Forest-related risks could cost companies that trade in or use Indonesian palm oil as much as $10bn (about R151bn) this year, according to a study of more than 100 firms published by a global environmental group.



The non-profit CDP said it surveyed 125 firms that are producing, sourcing or using Indonesian palm oil, with respondents collectively reporting as much as this in potential financial impacts from reputational and market risks...