World

Damage the Earth, damage your brand: palm oil firms face financial fallout

Companies trading in or using the product could collectively lose up to $10bn in reputational and market risks

26 November 2020 - 19:34 By Fathin Ungku

Forest-related risks could cost companies that trade in or use Indonesian palm oil as much as $10bn (about R151bn) this year, according to a study of more than 100 firms published by a global environmental group.

The non-profit CDP said it surveyed 125 firms that are producing, sourcing or using Indonesian palm oil, with respondents collectively reporting as much as this in potential financial impacts from reputational and market risks...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Damage the Earth, damage your brand: palm oil firms face financial fallout World
  2. Cambodians turn to old friends to fight Covid – magic scarecrows World
  3. We’re dying a slow death, say Delhi residents as pollution chokes city World
  4. Is Jeff Bezos really serious about beating climate change? World
  5. Eye on the world – November 27 2020 World

Latest Videos

White man in lycra assaulted by dozens of EFF supporters in Brackenfell
Criminal charge to be laid against Zuma after state capture commission walkout

Related articles

  1. Hope springs eternal as Kenyan villagers nurture founts of clean water World
  2. Amazon land defender was murdered a year ago, but logging continues World
  3. Mars goes postal on palm oil deforestation, but greens aren’t having a bar of it World
  4. WATCH | Australia's devastating bushfires: what we know so far World
  5. Aussie company turns stones into tree-free waterproof paper World
X