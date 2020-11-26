World

Eye on the world – November 27 2020

Six of the best pictures of the day

26 November 2020 - 19:32

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Damage the Earth, damage your brand: palm oil firms face financial fallout World
  2. Cambodians turn to old friends to fight Covid – magic scarecrows World
  3. We’re dying a slow death, say Delhi residents as pollution chokes city World
  4. Is Jeff Bezos really serious about beating climate change? World
  5. Eye on the world – November 27 2020 World

Latest Videos

White man in lycra assaulted by dozens of EFF supporters in Brackenfell
Criminal charge to be laid against Zuma after state capture commission walkout
X