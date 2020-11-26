Is Jeff Bezos really serious about beating climate change?
Amazon founder is donating $791m to green charities, but it will take more than money to help the planet
26 November 2020 - 19:33
If you had a billion dollars and wanted to do something about climate change, what would you do? For a handful of people that is not a rhetorical question.
An Instagram post earlier this month from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, announcing he had scattered $791m (about R12bn) across various climate charities, is the latest in a trend that includes Bill Gates and Michael Bloomberg. And there’s more on the way — Bezos’s donations are “just the beginning” of his $10bn (about R152bn) Bezos Earth Fund...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.