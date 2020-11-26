World

Is Jeff Bezos really serious about beating climate change?

Amazon founder is donating $791m to green charities, but it will take more than money to help the planet

26 November 2020 - 19:33 By Leslie Hook

If you had a billion dollars and wanted to do something about climate change, what would you do? For a handful of people that is not a rhetorical question.

An Instagram post earlier this month from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, announcing he had scattered $791m (about R12bn) across various climate charities, is the latest in a trend that includes Bill Gates and Michael Bloomberg. And there’s more on the way — Bezos’s donations are “just the beginning” of his $10bn (about R152bn) Bezos Earth Fund...

