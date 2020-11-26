We’re dying a slow death, say Delhi residents as pollution chokes city

PM2.5 levels are six times higher than those deemed safe by the WHO, but officials are doing little to fight back

Thousands of families who live near a smouldering waste landfill in a northern corner of India’s capital have boarded up their doors and windows because they say the air outside is so toxic they would be coughing all day.



New Delhi has the worst air of any capital on the planet, according to IQ AirVisual, a Swiss-based group that gathers air quality data globally...