We’re dying a slow death, say Delhi residents as pollution chokes city
PM2.5 levels are six times higher than those deemed safe by the WHO, but officials are doing little to fight back
26 November 2020 - 19:33
Thousands of families who live near a smouldering waste landfill in a northern corner of India’s capital have boarded up their doors and windows because they say the air outside is so toxic they would be coughing all day.
New Delhi has the worst air of any capital on the planet, according to IQ AirVisual, a Swiss-based group that gathers air quality data globally...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.