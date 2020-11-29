Britain to go green for the queen

Britons will be encouraged to plant trees to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s 70th anniversary on the throne as part of a plan to create a greener country in honour of her seven decades of service.



The 94-year-old, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, is due to mark her Platinum Jubilee in February 2022...