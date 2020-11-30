World

Machine guns and a hit squad: the killing of Iran’s nuclear mastermind

Assassination set to escalate tensions as US president-elect Joe Biden keen to restart nuclear talks

30 November 2020 - 19:52 By Najmeh Bozorgmehr and Mehul Srivastava

The hit squad behind last week’s deadly attack on the man long thought to be the mastermind of Iran’s alleged military nuclear programme left nothing to chance.

As nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh’s black Nissan sedan approached a boulevard in the Damavand region, about 60km from the capital Tehran, an automatic machine gun, installed inside a blue pickup truck parked under an electric transmitter, began firing. The truck, packed with explosives, was then detonated by remote control. Assailants then opened fire, according to Fereydoon Abbasi-Davani, a nuclear scientist who survived an attempt on his life in 2010, and domestic media...

