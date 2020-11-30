Make the most of the right to choose where to work

ANALYSIS | Smart businesses will reconfigure jobs to get the best mix of in-office and remote skills

The advent of a coronavirus vaccine should restore many rights: to travel freely, to hug, to crowd together. Control of the pandemic should also free employers and employees to choose where and how certain tasks are done. That could be the difference between inefficient rigidity and productive flexibility.



Companies need to exercise these choices carefully. For all the words spent on the pros and cons of working from home (WFH) by homeworking analysts, economists and journalists, the majority of workers are still, to a greater or lesser extent, NWFH: not working from home...