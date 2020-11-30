The Georgia Senate races that will define Joe Biden’s presidency

Republicans worry Donald Trump’s claims about a ‘rigged’ election will alienate voters

John Lewis looms large in the US’s Clayton County.



The civil rights activist and longtime congressman, who died in July at the age of 80, first came onto the national stage at the March on Washington in 1963, speaking alongside Martin Luther King Jr. He went on to represent Clayton, a heavily African-American county just south of Atlanta, Georgia, in Congress for more than three decades...