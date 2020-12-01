Change is in the hair: former royalist cuts Thais with monarchy
Mitree Chitinunda once cut his hair to resemble King Maha Vajiralongkorn. Now he dons the pro-democracy salute
01 December 2020 - 20:05
Mitree Chitinunda was such a devoted Thai royalist that he had the king’s portrait cut into his hair last year, but politics, like fashion and hairstyles, is changing in Thailand.
Mitree’s latest do shows the Hunger Games salute of pro-democracy protesters who are demanding reforms to curb the power of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, in addition to a new prime minister and constitution...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.