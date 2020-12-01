Change is in the hair: former royalist cuts Thais with monarchy

Mitree Chitinunda once cut his hair to resemble King Maha Vajiralongkorn. Now he dons the pro-democracy salute

Mitree Chitinunda was such a devoted Thai royalist that he had the king’s portrait cut into his hair last year, but politics, like fashion and hairstyles, is changing in Thailand.



Mitree’s latest do shows the Hunger Games salute of pro-democracy protesters who are demanding reforms to curb the power of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, in addition to a new prime minister and constitution...