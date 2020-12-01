World

Pandemic spawns fertility crisis down south in Europe

Fertility gap grows wider between richer north and the poorer south as southern regions put a pause on babies

01 December 2020 - 20:05 By Catarina Demony and Gavin Jones

“It’s time to become a mom,” was the push-notification hundreds of Portuguese women received on their cellphones last month.

The text, sent by a private hospital in Lisbon trying to drum up clients for its maternity unit, caused outrage on social media, with some women saying the middle of a pandemic and recession is the worst possible time to have a baby...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. How man’s best buddy is putting soul back into disabled children’s lives World
  2. Change is in the hair: former royalist cuts Thais with monarchy World
  3. Pandemic spawns fertility crisis down south in Europe World
  4. Super-fast sky eye has Oz astronomers starry-eyed World
  5. Eye on the world – Wednesday, December 2 2020 World

Latest Videos

'You don't have to be arrogant!': Mpofu & Gordhan clash at state capture inquiry
'You don't have to be arrogant!': Mpofu & Gordhan clash at state capture inquiry

Related articles

  1. Make the most of the right to choose where to work World
  2. Newborn with antibodies gives Covid-19 the boot World
  3. Cambodians turn to old friends to fight Covid – magic scarecrows World
  4. We’re dying a slow death, say Delhi residents as pollution chokes city World
  5. ‘Unbearable grief’: Meghan breaks taboo and reveals miscarriage World
X