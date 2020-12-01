Pandemic spawns fertility crisis down south in Europe

Fertility gap grows wider between richer north and the poorer south as southern regions put a pause on babies

“It’s time to become a mom,” was the push-notification hundreds of Portuguese women received on their cellphones last month.



The text, sent by a private hospital in Lisbon trying to drum up clients for its maternity unit, caused outrage on social media, with some women saying the middle of a pandemic and recession is the worst possible time to have a baby...