Pandemic spawns fertility crisis down south in Europe
Fertility gap grows wider between richer north and the poorer south as southern regions put a pause on babies
01 December 2020 - 20:05
“It’s time to become a mom,” was the push-notification hundreds of Portuguese women received on their cellphones last month.
The text, sent by a private hospital in Lisbon trying to drum up clients for its maternity unit, caused outrage on social media, with some women saying the middle of a pandemic and recession is the worst possible time to have a baby...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.