Australia urges allies to drink its wine to counter China ‘bullying’

Beijing imposed a range of sanctions on Canberra after a call for an inquiry into Covid-19 origins

A global alliance of parliamentarians has urged people to buy a bottle of Australian wine during the festive season in a campaign designed to stand up against “bullying” by China.



The Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, which has a membership of 200 MPs from 19 countries, asked citizens in a video to swap their favourite national tipple for Australian wine in a demonstration of solidarity with Canberra...