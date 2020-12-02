Iraqi translators live in terror as the West withdraws

The interpreters, who worked for UK and US forces, fear they are an easy target for Iran-backed militias

“Jim” has spent 17 years close to danger. An Iraqi interpreter for a rotating cast of British and American troops and security companies, his work in deadly conflicts has earned him commemorative pins, recommendation letters and distinctly English vowels.



A new threat makes the 44-year-old weep with fear for his family and ask that even the Anglicised version of his name be disguised. Jim and other Iraqi interpreters live in terror of the Iran-backed Shia militias who are baying to avenge Qassem Soleimani, the powerful Iranian general, and his Iraqi lieutenant, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were assassinated in Baghdad in January...