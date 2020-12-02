UK set for Covid-19 vaccinations from ‘next week’ after regulatory approval

Emergency use of BioNTech/Pfizer jab authorised ahead of US and EU

The UK has become the first country to approve a Covid-19 vaccine after large-scale clinical trials and is set to make the shot from BioNTech and Pfizer available from “next week”.



Germany’s BioNTech and US pharma giant Pfizer said doses of the vaccine would be delivered to the UK in the coming days after the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency announced the approval on Wednesday...