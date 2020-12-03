Have countries led by women coped better with Covid-19?
Female-led developed countries did not impose stricter conditions, but they may have better results on death rates
03 December 2020 - 21:15
Eight months ago, the tooth fairy flitted into New Zealand politics.
During a national address, the country’s premier, Jacinda Ardern, declared that though she was placing the population into a tight lockdown to combat Covid-19, “we do consider both the tooth fairy and the Easter bunny to be essential workers”. The video of her speech went viral...
