World

UK approval of Covid vaccine is a giant hooray for science

The surge in optimism is fully warranted but must be accompanied by forbearance

03 December 2020 - 21:15 By Anjana Ahuja

What a moment for the world — and for science. On Wednesday, the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was approved by the UK medicines regulator, making it the first coronavirus vaccine to be approved for mass use in any country after large-scale clinical trials. The vaccine is also one of the most effective, protecting 95% of recipients from disease. There is light on the horizon amid the pandemic’s winter gloom.

The approval means the first doses can begin arriving from Belgium. First in line for the jab will be those working and living in care homes, health care workers and the elderly, who will be prioritised to receive the first supplies due to arrive this year. Altogether the UK will have 40 million doses by next year, enough for 20 million people...

