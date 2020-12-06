World

How nurse Pamela Zeinoun rescued three babies after Beirut’s explosion

She picked her way through debris to extract them from smashed incubators. Then she carried them for hours to safety

06 December 2020 - 19:05 By Chloe Cornish

Pamela Zeinoun does not remember seeing the photographer who made her an accidental hero in August when he captured the nurse in a wrecked Beirut hospital moments after a huge explosion tore through the building.

The image shows Zeinoun — phone wedged between ear and shoulder, dust coating her long hair — holding three tiny babies and looking into the camera with preternatural serenity...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Eye on the world – December 7 2020 World
  2. Rudy Giuliani, America’s nightmare World
  3. Africa watches with envy at Ghana’s ‘boring’ presidential race World
  4. How nurse Pamela Zeinoun rescued three babies after Beirut’s explosion World
  5. Shopping for a bargain on New York’s Billionaires’ Row World

Latest Videos

Crash tests show safety bar is 'very low' for new cars sold in SA
More Covid-19 restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay as Ramaphosa declares metro a ...

Related articles

  1. Lebanon faces 'biggest danger', needs elections, says patriarch World
  2. US calls for credible probe into Beirut blast World
  3. Beirut protesters hurl rocks as anger over devastating blast reignites World
  4. Lebanon mourns victims of devastating blast, searches for missing World
  5. WATCH | Dozens killed, thousands wounded in Beirut blast: what we know so far World
  6. #PrayforLebanon: World rallies as Beirut explosion wreaks chaos World
X