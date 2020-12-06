How nurse Pamela Zeinoun rescued three babies after Beirut’s explosion

She picked her way through debris to extract them from smashed incubators. Then she carried them for hours to safety

Pamela Zeinoun does not remember seeing the photographer who made her an accidental hero in August when he captured the nurse in a wrecked Beirut hospital moments after a huge explosion tore through the building.



The image shows Zeinoun — phone wedged between ear and shoulder, dust coating her long hair — holding three tiny babies and looking into the camera with preternatural serenity...