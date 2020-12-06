World

Rudy Giuliani, America’s nightmare

The former New York mayor turns out not to be the most reliable of sidekicks

06 December 2020 - 19:05 By Henry Mance

I wonder what Donald Trump thought when he saw his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, make a chaotic televised statement last month with hair colouring running slowly down both his cheeks.

The outgoing US president knows nothing about law, but he’s an expert on fake hair. Surely he could see that Giuliani’s train had said farewell to the rails...

