Airbnb IPO: a barometer for travel after the pandemic
The company has been battered by Covid-19, but hopes there will be no long-term change to consumer habits
07 December 2020 - 20:16
For decades, Cathryn Blum has been a film location scout in San Francisco in the US, helping productions from James Bond to Top Gear make use of the picturesque west coast city.
Now in her mid-60s, she decided a decade ago to start taking less work. To make ends meet, in 2010 she became one of the first hosts on Airbnb, renting out the spare room and bathroom in the home she affectionately calls the “nest”. But now, as the coronavirus pandemic ravages Airbnb’s business, hosts such as Blum have borne the brunt of the uncertainty and disruption...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.