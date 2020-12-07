Cannabis hits all-time highs thanks to the pandemic

With or without a vaccine, things may never be the same again for the dope industry

US cannabis sales hit record levels over the Thanksgiving weekend, prompting industry predictions the combination of Covid-19 anxiety and a trend towards legalisation has triggered a permanent uplift in demand.



After years of sluggish official sales, buying soared in early March and April when lockdowns began and consumers, fearing supply disruptions, stockpiled the drug...