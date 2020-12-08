World

Are oil firms nurturing nature because they care about the climate or cash?

As companies, ‘largely responsible for climate-warming emissions’, seek more carbon credits, prices are set to rise

08 December 2020 - 20:23 By Shadia Nasralla

Oil companies such as BP and Shell are nurturing nature as a future revenue stream, betting on an expected rise in carbon credit prices as their fossil fuel profits ebb.

BP last year put $5m (about R75m) into Finite Carbon, a US company that connects forestry owners with businesses seeking to offset their climate-warming emissions via tree planting...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Eye on the world – December 9 2020 World
  2. You know it’s been a tough year when a vaccine is someone’s ‘best early ... World
  3. Are oil firms nurturing nature because they care about the climate or cash? World
  4. Retail sites declare war as resale bots scoop up all the bargains World
  5. Chuck Yeager, the man with the ‘right stuff’ to break the sound barrier, dies World

Latest Videos

Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made
'Outstanding technical matters' sees Zuma arms deal trial postponed to February ...

Related articles

  1. Damage the Earth, damage your brand: palm oil firms face financial fallout World
  2. Getting the carbon price right is the best way to combat climate change World
  3. EU plans tight car CO2 limits under green finance rules news
  4. The rich 1% cause half of planes' global warming CO2 emissions, says study Travel
  5. Britain to ban new petrol cars by 2030 on road to net zero emissions news
X