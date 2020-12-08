Are oil firms nurturing nature because they care about the climate or cash?

As companies, ‘largely responsible for climate-warming emissions’, seek more carbon credits, prices are set to rise

Oil companies such as BP and Shell are nurturing nature as a future revenue stream, betting on an expected rise in carbon credit prices as their fossil fuel profits ebb.



BP last year put $5m (about R75m) into Finite Carbon, a US company that connects forestry owners with businesses seeking to offset their climate-warming emissions via tree planting...