Chuck Yeager, the man with the ‘right stuff’ to break the sound barrier, dies

Yeager’s first plane ride made him throw up, but he went on to make aviation history in the Bell X-1

Chuck Yeager, the steely “Right Stuff” test pilot who took aviation to the doorstep of space by becoming the first person to break the sound barrier more than 70 years ago, died on Monday at the age of 97.



Yeager’s death was announced on his Twitter account by his wife, Victoria...