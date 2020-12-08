Retail sites declare war as resale bots scoop up all the bargains

Stores try new tactics against emboldened bots rushing to snatch products online

Seven times last month, Benjamin Karmis, a 26-year-old priest from Wheaton, Illinois, failed to get his hands on the latest Sony PlayStation 5 video game console from retail websites including Walmart Inc and Facebook Marketplace.



But it wasn’t because another person beat him to the purchase...