Retail sites declare war as resale bots scoop up all the bargains
Stores try new tactics against emboldened bots rushing to snatch products online
08 December 2020 - 20:22
Seven times last month, Benjamin Karmis, a 26-year-old priest from Wheaton, Illinois, failed to get his hands on the latest Sony PlayStation 5 video game console from retail websites including Walmart Inc and Facebook Marketplace.
But it wasn’t because another person beat him to the purchase...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.