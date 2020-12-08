You know it’s been a tough year when a vaccine is someone’s ‘best early birthday present’
Margaret Keenan is the first to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech shot, just ahead of, kid you not, William Shakespeare
08 December 2020 - 20:24
Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old grandmother from Northern Ireland, on Tuesday became the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine shot outside a trial as Britain began vaccinating its population.
Keenan received the vaccine at her local hospital in Coventry, central England, a week before she turns 91...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.