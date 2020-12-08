You know it’s been a tough year when a vaccine is someone’s ‘best early birthday present’

Margaret Keenan is the first to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech shot, just ahead of, kid you not, William Shakespeare

Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old grandmother from Northern Ireland, on Tuesday became the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine shot outside a trial as Britain began vaccinating its population.



Keenan received the vaccine at her local hospital in Coventry, central England, a week before she turns 91...