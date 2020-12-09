World

Ethiopia was doing so well, but now it’s falling apart at the seams

It was the world’s fastest growing economy, but conflicts and natural disasters are scaring away investors

09 December 2020 - 19:38 By Ruma Paul, Anna Ringstrom and Joe Bavier

When Bangladeshi textile firm DBL set up shop in Ethiopia two years ago, the African nation was the garment industry’s bright new frontier, boasting abundant cheap labour and a government keen to woo companies with tax breaks and cheap loans.

Last month, as fighting raged in the northern Tigray region, DBL’s compound was rocked by an explosion that blasted out the factory’s windows, radically altering its business calculus...

