Ex-cop in ‘brave’ fight with Indo police after being sacked for being gay

In an increasing homophobic country, one former brigadier is taking a stand by suing to get his ‘dream job’ back

The first gay Indonesian police officer to sue the conservative country’s police force for wrongful dismissal due to sexual orientation was back in court this week, determined to be reinstated.



Tri Teguh Pujianto, a 31-year-old former brigadier, was fired in 2018 after 10 years on the job after police in a different town apprehended him and his partner on Valentine’s Day at his partner’s workplace...