A lot can change in a year: how the coronavirus has evolved

As the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 has swept across the world, killing more than 1.5 million people over the past year, it has mutated into seven major groups, or strains, as it adapted to its human hosts.

Mapping and understanding those changes to the virus is crucial to developing strategies to combat the Covid-19 disease it causes.

“The reason for looking at the genomics is to try to find out where it came from ... in terms of trying to map out what we would expect for the pandemic, that information is critical,” South Australia’s chief health officer Nicola Spurrier said after an outbreak in the state in early November.

Reuters analysed over 185,000 genome samples from the Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data (GISAID), the largest database of novel coronavirus genome sequences in the world, to show how the global dominance of major strains has shifted over time.

The original strain, detected in China’s Wuhan city in December 2019, is the L strain. The virus then mutated into the S strain at the beginning of 2020. That was followed by V and G strains. Strain G mutated yet further into strains GR, GH and GV. Several other infrequent mutations were collectively grouped together as strain O.