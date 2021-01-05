World

Trump, Biden have Georgia on their minds with control of Senate at stake

Stakes are high for Republicans and Democrats as runoff elections get under way in Georgia

05 January 2021 - 18:37 By Nathan Layne and Joseph Ax

Control of the US Senate — and with it the ability to block or advance Democratic president-elect Joe Biden’s agenda — was on the line in a pair of runoff elections in Georgia on Tuesday, after a dizzying campaign that shattered spending and early turnout records.

Republican senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are trying to hold off Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff, a documentary filmmaker, and the Rev Raphael Warnock, a pastor at a historic Black church in Atlanta, in a state Biden narrowly carried on November 3...

