Warnock trumps Republican in Georgia as Democrats look to clean sweep

The Baptist preacher beat Republican Kelly Loeffler to become the first Black senator in Georgia’s history

06 January 2021 - 17:05 By Rich McKay and Nathan Layne

Democrats won one US Senate race in Georgia and led in another on Wednesday, moving closer to a sweep in a Deep South state that would give them control of Congress and the power to advance president-elect Joe Biden’s policy goals.

Raphael Warnock, a Baptist preacher from the historic church of Martin Luther King Jr, beat Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler to become the first Black senator in Georgia’s history...

