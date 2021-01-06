Warnock trumps Republican in Georgia as Democrats look to clean sweep

The Baptist preacher beat Republican Kelly Loeffler to become the first Black senator in Georgia’s history

Democrats won one US Senate race in Georgia and led in another on Wednesday, moving closer to a sweep in a Deep South state that would give them control of Congress and the power to advance president-elect Joe Biden’s policy goals.



Raphael Warnock, a Baptist preacher from the historic church of Martin Luther King Jr, beat Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler to become the first Black senator in Georgia’s history...