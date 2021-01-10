Child incest scandal shakes French intelligentsia

Prominent political analyst Olivier Duhamel resigns from Sciences Po and Le Siècle after stepdaughter’s book

Her twin brother told her when they were 14 that he was being sexually abused by their well-known stepfather.



Last week, Camille Kouchner ended three decades of secrecy with the publication of a wrenching memoir that has shaken the close-knit community of Paris intellectuals with an abuse scandal, this time involving the crime of incest. ..