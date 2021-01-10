Child incest scandal shakes French intelligentsia
Prominent political analyst Olivier Duhamel resigns from Sciences Po and Le Siècle after stepdaughter’s book
10 January 2021 - 16:37
Her twin brother told her when they were 14 that he was being sexually abused by their well-known stepfather.
Last week, Camille Kouchner ended three decades of secrecy with the publication of a wrenching memoir that has shaken the close-knit community of Paris intellectuals with an abuse scandal, this time involving the crime of incest. ..
