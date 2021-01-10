World

Lawmakers tell Trump to leave now or face impeachment

US president looks increasingly isolated as more are charged with deadly mob assault on Capitol

10 January 2021 - 16:37 By Kiran Stacey

Democrats will launch a second attempt to remove Donald Trump from office on Monday when they introduce articles of impeachment in the House of Representatives over the rampage on Capitol Hill by the president’s supporters.

Democratic Congressional aides said they had gathered more than 170 signatures of support for impeachment in two days, a sign of the anger felt in Congress at the pro-Trump mob which stormed the building earlier this week...

