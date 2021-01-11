Don’t get excited – vaccine won’t give us herd immunity this year, say experts
It will take a while to return to ‘normal’ as public scepticism and limited access present challenges to distribution
11 January 2021 - 20:01
The rollout of coronavirus vaccines in many countries will not provide herd immunity from the global pandemic this year, several health experts said on Monday, citing limited access for poor countries, community trust problems and potential virus mutations.
“We won’t get back to normal quickly,” Dale Fisher, chairperson of the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Outbreak Alert and Response Network, said...
