He’s back and he’s got no time for Donald Trump’s ‘cyborgs’

Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger has compared the US Capitol breach to 1938’s Night of Broken Glass

Hollywood actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger has compared the storming of the US Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump to Nazi violence against Jews in a deeply personal video on Twitter.



Schwarzenegger, a Republican Party member and long-time critic of Trump, likened the siege on Wednesday to “Kristallnacht”, or the Night of Broken Glass, when Jewish-owned businesses and institutions were destroyed in 1938 and dozens killed...