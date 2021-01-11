World

He’s back and he’s got no time for Donald Trump’s ‘cyborgs’

Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger has compared the US Capitol breach to 1938’s Night of Broken Glass

11 January 2021 - 20:01 By Yishu Ng

Hollywood actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger has compared the storming of the US Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump to Nazi violence against Jews in a deeply personal video on Twitter.

Schwarzenegger, a Republican Party member and long-time critic of Trump, likened the siege on Wednesday to “Kristallnacht”, or the Night of Broken Glass, when Jewish-owned businesses and institutions were destroyed in 1938 and dozens killed...

