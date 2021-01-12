Airbnb hosts use platform to lure clients into private rentals

The strained relationship with Airbnb has forced hosts to look for alternative ways of marketing their properties

The pressures of the pandemic are driving more Airbnb hosts to lure users into booking their properties privately, further straining the already fraught relationship between the company and some of its larger hosts.



The shift comes as hosts have been badly burnt by the pandemic, in particular by being forced to provide full refunds for cancelled stays...