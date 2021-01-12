Corporate America pulls political donations after Capitol assault

Wall Street banks and big tech companies are among those to halt or review funding for lawmakers

Many of the biggest corporate donors on Wall Street and across the US are reviewing their political spending after last week’s assault on the Capitol building, threatening to pull millions of dollars from lawmakers whose opposition to the presidential election result contributed to the unrest.



Banks such as JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup, and technology groups Facebook and Microsoft were among those suspending all donations from their political action committees (PACs). ..