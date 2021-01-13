After 30 years of ‘lockdown’ prosecutor braces for huge Italian mob trial

The region of Calabria anticipates ‘liberation’ as the country’s biggest mafia faces legal assault

Prosecutor Nicola Gratteri has spent the past three decades battling Italy’s most powerful mob group, the ’Ndrangheta, renouncing any semblance of a normal life as he seeks to break its grip on his native Calabria.



The toe of Italy’s boot, Calabria is a rugged backwater from where the ’Ndrangheta operates its multibillion-dollar crime syndicate, controlling chunks of Europe’s cocaine trade and laundering vast sums through a network of front businesses...