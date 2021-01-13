After 30 years of ‘lockdown’ prosecutor braces for huge Italian mob trial
The region of Calabria anticipates ‘liberation’ as the country’s biggest mafia faces legal assault
13 January 2021 - 19:31
Prosecutor Nicola Gratteri has spent the past three decades battling Italy’s most powerful mob group, the ’Ndrangheta, renouncing any semblance of a normal life as he seeks to break its grip on his native Calabria.
The toe of Italy’s boot, Calabria is a rugged backwater from where the ’Ndrangheta operates its multibillion-dollar crime syndicate, controlling chunks of Europe’s cocaine trade and laundering vast sums through a network of front businesses...
