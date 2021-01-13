World

After 30 years of ‘lockdown’ prosecutor braces for huge Italian mob trial

The region of Calabria anticipates ‘liberation’ as the country’s biggest mafia faces legal assault

13 January 2021 - 19:31 By Crispian Balmer

Prosecutor Nicola Gratteri has spent the past three decades battling Italy’s most powerful mob group, the ’Ndrangheta, renouncing any semblance of a normal life as he seeks to break its grip on his native Calabria.

The toe of Italy’s boot, Calabria is a rugged backwater from where the ’Ndrangheta operates its multibillion-dollar crime syndicate, controlling chunks of Europe’s cocaine trade and laundering vast sums through a network of front businesses...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. US executes mentally ill, brain-damaged woman who suffered ‘unthinkable trauma’ World
  2. Oz scientists aren’t feeling the Zen in AstraZeneca, saying there are more ... World
  3. After 30 years of ‘lockdown’ prosecutor braces for huge Italian mob trial World
  4. FBI races to track insurrectionists before Joe Biden’s inauguration World
  5. Eye on the world – January 14 2021 World

Latest Videos

EU approves sales of the world's first battery-powered artificial heart
SA's level 3 lockdown extended as Covid cases soar

Related articles

  1. Jaguar parts are in huge demand in China - and Latin American gangs are cashing ... World
  2. Pakistani filmmaker takes a swipe at hate speech World
  3. Koalas in the firing line as blazes, forestry, mining threaten their habitat World
  4. To avoid a three-ring circus, these mafia don-like leaders need to show strength World
  5. Child incest scandal shakes French intelligentsia World
  6. Constitutional question at the heart of Ethiopia’s fight in Tigray World
X