FBI races to track insurrectionists before Joe Biden’s inauguration

Arrests underscore wide coalition built around Donald Trump’s claims of voter fraud

One of the more alarming discoveries by US law enforcement on the day the US Capitol was stormed were two pipe bombs found outside the Washington headquarters of the Republican and Democratic parties. With just a week until America’s political elite reassemble at the Capitol for Joe Biden’s inauguration, federal investigators have acknowledged they have no idea who planted the explosives — or why they failed to detonate.



The inability to identify the individuals behind some of the most martial acts during last week’s attack has raised fears that hard-core insurrectionists remain at large and could threaten Biden’s swearing in on January 20, or other events leading up to the transition of power...