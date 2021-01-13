US executes mentally ill, brain-damaged woman who suffered ‘unthinkable trauma’

But there’s more. It is allowing other awaiting-execution prisoners to recover from Covid-19 before it kills them, too

The US government executed convicted murderer Lisa Montgomery, the only woman on federal death row, early on Wednesday, after the Supreme Court cleared the last hurdle for her demise by overturning a stay.



Montgomery’s execution marked the first time a federal female prisoner has been executed since 1953 in the US...