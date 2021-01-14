A nation teetering on the edge struggles through transfer of power

The normally peaceful transition of power has been marred by Trump’s impeachment after Capitol assault

Troops from the National Guard were stationed throughout Congress on Wednesday as its lower chamber prepared to make Donald Trump the first US president to be impeached not once, but twice. They guarded the perimeter of the US Capitol and patrolled lawmakers’ offices.



Inside the seat of America’s legislature, where troops were deployed as they had been during the Civil War, some were so exhausted they lay down to nap, in full military gear, masked and with guns by their sides. Their presence epitomised a city, a country and a democracy teetering on the edge as it tried to complete the transfer of power between two US administrations...