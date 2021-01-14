Adapt or die: recruiters look to more inventive methods to survive Covid

Recruitment agencies are facing tough times as employees place a premium on job security

Trudging through snow while interviewing someone is just another day at the office for Prague-based recruiter Blake Wittman, who has embraced new tactics to gain an edge during a pandemic that has roiled Europe’s hiring market.



On a freezing morning in January, Wittman swapped his warm office for a park overlooking the Czech capital’s historic Old Town to interview a candidate outdoors to comply with strict social-distancing rules...