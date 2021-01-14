America’s political crisis runs deeper than ideology

ANALYSIS | ‘Western elites tend to assume that their way of thinking is the only valid mode of thought’

It’s just two months since former US president Barack Obama solemnly told The Atlantic magazine that his country was “entering into an epistemological crisis”.



“If we do not have the capacity to distinguish what’s true from what’s false, then by definition the marketplace of ideas doesn’t work,” he declared. “And by definition our democracy doesn’t work.”..