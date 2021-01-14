Not so much fun now as officials who joined Trump riot face Capitol punishment

At least 50 elected officials and others in public sector jobs are facing internal inquiries or investigations

As rioters scaled scaffolding outside the US Capitol, Roxanne Mathai held up her cellphone to record the sea of supporters of President Donald Trump storming America’s bastion of democracy.



“We’re going in,” said the 46-year-old Texas jailer, “teargas and all.”..