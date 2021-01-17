Tired and awestruck: the troops defending US democracy
Thousands of citizen reservists in Washington guard city already reeling from Covid-19
17 January 2021 - 18:14
The images of thousands of armed troops guarding the seat of US democracy ahead of this week’s presidential inauguration have shocked Washington and the world.
For the citizen-soldiers and airmen of the National Guard, who dropped their day jobs to answer for duty, the experience of being called on in the wake of the deadly attack on the US Capitol by pro-Trump mobs has been surreal. It has meant them dozing on the marbled floors of the Capitol during rest stops, with their weapons propped against the wall...
