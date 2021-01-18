Erdogan’s great game: Turkey pushes into Africa with aid, trade and soaps

President cements foreign policy ambitions with business and humanitarian help on the continent

In a hotel bar in Addis Ababa, an Ethiopian couple wrestle with the remote control, flipping between US election results on CNN, war reports on a local newscast, and a Turkish soap opera, Adi Mutluluk (It’s Called Happiness).



In the end, they choose the Turkish drama, dubbed into Amharic. “The truth is, we both love this show,” the couple echoed...