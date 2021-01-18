Erdogan’s great game: Turkey pushes into Africa with aid, trade and soaps
President cements foreign policy ambitions with business and humanitarian help on the continent
18 January 2021 - 20:46
In a hotel bar in Addis Ababa, an Ethiopian couple wrestle with the remote control, flipping between US election results on CNN, war reports on a local newscast, and a Turkish soap opera, Adi Mutluluk (It’s Called Happiness).
In the end, they choose the Turkish drama, dubbed into Amharic. “The truth is, we both love this show,” the couple echoed...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.